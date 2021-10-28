‘I couldn’t believe that they had found him not guilty’: Lexington murder victim’s mother reacts to verdict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A jury has acquitted Antonio Canada of all charges.

Canada was accused of shooting Sean Howard near the Kroger on Richmond Road in 2017. Canada was 17 at the time of the shooting.

A witness identified Canada as the shooter. Yet, defense attorneys argued that prosecutors did not prove that Canada shot the gun or was even at the scene.

The jury sided with the defense and declined to convict Canada on any charges.

“I couldn’t believe that they had found him not guilty,” said Deana Howard, Sean’s mother. “If there’s a witness that tells you the saw the person shoot, then they saw the person shoot.”

Howard remembers that awful day her son was killed.

“The last words I heard from Sean were, ‘love you mom, I’ll be right back.’ Then sitting in the courtroom, I hear Sean on the 911 call gasping and hollering and that’s what I have left I those memories,” Howard said.

She’s telling young people to put the guns down.

“If we’re angry, we need to deal with those emotions in another way rather than picking up a gun and taking someone’s life,” Howard said.

Howard has adopted a foster child in honor of her son. She has also started a foundation that collects school supplies for children in need.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.