Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy setup settles in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major fall system will sweep showers & thunderstorms into Kentucky.

It looks messy by this afternoon and through the evening hours. These chilly showers will continue through Saturday. It will not rain every single moment of every day. That means that you will have some decent periods of dry time.

Here’s a rundown of how this plays out!

Rounds of rain spiral across the state during this time, bringing some locally heavy rains from time to time.

A general 1″-2″ of rain will be noted for many.

This is not a setup that should cause any high water concerns.

Can we get some dry times in between rounds of rain? Yes, but don’t expect too much.

Winds will be gusty and some 30mph+ gusts may show up at some point.

Temps remain seasonably chilly with 50-55 on most days, with the potential for some upper 40s.

The rain looks to move away early Sunday and that means Halloween looks seasonably chilly and dry.

Another potent cold front will arrive around here next week. If you are craving a real chill, you will find it next week!

Tale care of each other!

