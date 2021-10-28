Jury acquits Antonio Canada in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A jury has acquitted Antonio Canada of all charges, according to WKYT’s news partner the Herald Leader.

Canada was accused of shooting Sean Howard near the Kroger on Richmond Road in 2017.

Prosecutors argued that Canada shot Howard in an attempt to shoot someone else, according to the Herald Leader.

Canada’s defense attorney countered, saying no evidence linked Canada to the gun.

The jury sided with the defense and declined to convict Canada on any charges.

Canada was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.