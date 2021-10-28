Advertisement

Kentucky’s ‘country music capital’ resuming live music next week

Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley...
Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle County.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the pandemic, many music venues had to shut their doors, including the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Rockcastle County.

The center has looked like a ghost town the past couple of months, but soon the Kentucky country music capital will be booming again. They’ll be having a show on November 5.

Organizors say without support from the community it wouldn’t have been possible.

“Confederate Rail Road will be here on the 5th and the Renegades will be opening up and they are always a fan favorite opener. We’re gonna have happy hour starting early so people can come see the newly renovated barn,” said Sarah Smith, marketing manager of Renfro Valley Entertainment.

Owner John Enne King is excited for the facility to reopen and wasn’t sure if they would even make it.

“Yeah, if we didn’t have Valley Liquors and the RVs we’d probably be shut down,” King said.

The venue was a big part of the social and economic scene in Rockcastle County and it was really missed by the people.

“They didn’t realize how much we meant to the community till all this shut down,” King said.

In the meantime, King says they’ve done a lot of renovations and that some people may not even recognize the new venue.

“People’s gonna be shocked that’s been there before,” he said.

Organizers are hoping to plan more shows and are excited for the future. They’ll be back in action on November 5 and they encourage everyone to buy their tickets online before they are all sold out.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Draven Oller
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing man
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Officials say a driver crashed in an embankement right next to the main track. Police say that...
Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track

Latest News

A Lexington couple has a thing for the spooky, and not just in October, it’s a year-round...
Lexington couple builds global audience with paranormal podcast
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
Pitman Creek Wholesale officially opened up it’s new distribution headquarters facility...
New distribution facility opens in Lincoln County
Kentucky lawmakers received another update on the status on unemployment insurance Thursday...
Ky. unemployment system so old retired people have to be brought in to work on it