Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Coleman gives statement about incident at Ky. high school assembly

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.(Hazard High School)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave our sister station, WYMT, a statement following the events at Hazard High School.

Several parents have said they upset about what they are calling ‘inappropriate actions’ at an assembly at the school.

PREVIOUS: Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Pictures were posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted:

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders.

However, we’ve also heard from other parents and a couple students, who were involved in the assembly, who say they think the situation is being blown out of proportion.

Lt. Governor Coleman said, “I have seen reports, but I will tell you that the Department of Education has been in talks with the officials at Hazard. I know there is an investigation ongoing,” she said. “My hope is that we can work together to get to the bottom of it, and that we have the results that at the end of the day that fit what the findings are.”

WKYT will be reaching out to Governor Andy Beshear for comment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Draven Oller
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing man
Officials say a driver crashed in an embankement right next to the main track. Police say that...
Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of soaking rains
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy setup settles in soon
Canada was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Jury acquits Antonio Canada in Lexington murder case
A young man is using the power of music to make a difference in his eastern Kentucky community.
UK music student using his songs to make a difference in eastern Ky. communities