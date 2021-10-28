Lt. Gov. Coleman gives statement about incident at Ky. high school assembly

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman gave our sister station, WYMT, a statement following the events at Hazard High School.

Several parents have said they upset about what they are calling ‘inappropriate actions’ at an assembly at the school.

Pictures were posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted:

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders.

However, we’ve also heard from other parents and a couple students, who were involved in the assembly, who say they think the situation is being blown out of proportion.

Lt. Governor Coleman said, “I have seen reports, but I will tell you that the Department of Education has been in talks with the officials at Hazard. I know there is an investigation ongoing,” she said. “My hope is that we can work together to get to the bottom of it, and that we have the results that at the end of the day that fit what the findings are.”

WKYT will be reaching out to Governor Andy Beshear for comment.

