Advertisement

New distribution facility opens in Lincoln County

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distribution facility is open in southern kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says we’re continuing to see an economic boom coming out of the pandemic in Kentucky. In Lincoln County, he was able to announce even more investment into the commonwealth.

Pitman Creek Wholesale officially opened up it’s new distribution headquarters facility Thursday. It’s a $15 million project that officials say created 60 new jobs in the company.

That brings the total number of employees to about 160 inside the new 205,000 foot facility.

The governor outlined that, during these last two years, we’ve seen a lot of negatives especially surrounding the pandemic, but he says there’s another side that we’re starting to realize here in Kentucky.

“Hopeful, optimistic, of seeing investments that, we believe, by the end of the week, will be over $10 billion in Kentucky just in this year,” Gov. Beshear said. “Seeing more new jobs in green industries to boot. It is incredible.”

The governor says to date, private sector expansions, like the one we’re seeing hin Lincoln County, have generated more than $8.85 billion in investments into Kentucky’s economy and created more than 12,000 new jobs.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Draven Oller
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing man
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Officials say a driver crashed in an embankement right next to the main track. Police say that...
Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
Kentucky lawmakers received another update on the status on unemployment insurance Thursday...
Ky. unemployment system so old retired people have to be brought in to work on it
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast