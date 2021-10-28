Advertisement

Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota is proposing a major expansion at its Georgetown manufacturing plant.

In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.

The proposal says the project is to build the most advanced vehicle production line that could build future advanced technology vehicles.

The state has approved $212 million in tax incentives.

At his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday, Governor Beshear said he plans to announce a major $460 million project on Friday, but did not say where.

