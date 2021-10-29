Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Wet start to the weekend

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is a gray and gloomy day to start us off. Temps are hovering in the 50s with light rain. The kinda day that makes you not want to get out of bed... but hey you can sleep in tomorrow since the weather will be similar!

As we get into your Friday temps barely move to the mid to upper 50s with chilly rains. Not an all-out washout, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy. This slow-moving low does look like it will continue early on into the weekend, but big changes come for Halloween. Additionally Saturday our spinning system will make a shift and bring winds out of the north. The change in direction will drop the temps back into the low 50s for highs. Rain of course is still likely but should clear out by the evening hours. Sunday looks to stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temps make a run for 60, and things look perfect for Halloween.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, dry and temps near 60 before the next system rolls in. Tuesday is when we will see our next potent cold front. This will drop temps into the 40s and increase rain chances for the end of the week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
Canada was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Jury acquits Antonio Canada in Lexington murder case
Dozens of students and parents gathered in downtown Hazard Thursday evening in support of their...
Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Damp and Dreary Weather
Rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of soaking rains
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy setup settles in soon
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Fall System Moves In