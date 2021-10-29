Ally Blake’s Forecast | Wet start to the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is a gray and gloomy day to start us off. Temps are hovering in the 50s with light rain. The kinda day that makes you not want to get out of bed... but hey you can sleep in tomorrow since the weather will be similar!

As we get into your Friday temps barely move to the mid to upper 50s with chilly rains. Not an all-out washout, but you will want to keep the rain gear handy. This slow-moving low does look like it will continue early on into the weekend, but big changes come for Halloween. Additionally Saturday our spinning system will make a shift and bring winds out of the north. The change in direction will drop the temps back into the low 50s for highs. Rain of course is still likely but should clear out by the evening hours. Sunday looks to stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temps make a run for 60, and things look perfect for Halloween.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, dry and temps near 60 before the next system rolls in. Tuesday is when we will see our next potent cold front. This will drop temps into the 40s and increase rain chances for the end of the week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

