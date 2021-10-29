Advertisement

Barnhart signs contract extension

New deal runs through 2025-26
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart has signed a new deal with the school keeping the Kansas native in Lexington through 2025-26.

Barnhart is the longest-tenured athletic director in the Southeastern Conference, serving UK since 2002.

In his new deal, Barnhart will make $1.2 million in 2022-23, increasing $75,000 each year after. He will take home $1.425 million in the final year of his contract.

Barnhart can also earn bonus money for teams’ academic success and wins/losses.

In 2020-21, Barnhart was chairperson of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee. In 2019, SportsBusiness Journal named Barnhart the Athletic Director of the Year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the...
Teen killed in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery
Dozens of students and parents gathered in downtown Hazard Thursday evening in support of their...
Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

Latest News

4-star wide receiver Dane Key commits to Kentucky
4-star Douglass receiver Dane Key chooses Kentucky
4-star Douglass receiver Dane Key chooses Kentucky
WATCH | 4-star Douglass receiver Dane Key chooses Kentucky
Former UK coach Matthew Mitchell will host a benefit Christmas concert in early December.
Former UK coach Matthew Mitchell to perform Christmas concert
UK will face Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic at 9:30 p.m.
Kentucky-Duke tip time set