Barnhart signs contract extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart has signed a new deal with the school keeping the Kansas native in Lexington through 2025-26.

Barnhart is the longest-tenured athletic director in the Southeastern Conference, serving UK since 2002.

In his new deal, Barnhart will make $1.2 million in 2022-23, increasing $75,000 each year after. He will take home $1.425 million in the final year of his contract.

Barnhart can also earn bonus money for teams’ academic success and wins/losses.

In 2020-21, Barnhart was chairperson of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee. In 2019, SportsBusiness Journal named Barnhart the Athletic Director of the Year.

