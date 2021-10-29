Advertisement

Brent Spence Bridge SB lanes fully reopen Monday

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All four southbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge will open by 6 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The on-ramp to southbound I-71 from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati will also reopen.

The on-ramp to southbound I-71 from Fort Washington Way will open on Wednesday.

The reopening schedule for the northbound lanes will be announced next week.

The Brent Spence Bridge has been undergoing maintenance since March 1.

The target to complete the work has been Nov. 15, so it looks like that goal might be met.

