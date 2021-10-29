Advertisement

Force of impact in LMPD detective’s death revealed in court

Deidre Mengedoht
Deidre Mengedoht
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial in the death of a Louisville Metro Police Department detective is nearing an end with prosecutors calling their last witness Friday.

Prosecutors focused on the force of the impact when Roger Burdette’s MSD truck crashed into Deidre Mengedoht’s Ford Taurus — an unmarked police vehicle.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

On a responding officer’s body camera video, Burdette is heard saying moments after the crash that he’d tried to “switch over” and that he wasn’t even sure if he had hit her car.

That’s not what investigators said happened Friday, testifying he never slowed down before the crash.

“I didn’t see any kind of skid marks or anything prior to the impact,” LMPD Public Integrity Unit Sgt. Omar Lee testified.

Lee said that he oversaw the review of video taken from a nearby building, which supported his conclusion that Burdette never swerved.

“I counted about 28 or 29 vehicles in total, one of those being the semi, that was able to move over with no issue,” Lee said.

The data retrieved from Mengedoht’s car revealed the force with which the vehicle was struck — 49.7 miles per hour. That was also evidence, according to prosecutors, that Burdette was distracted and never saw her car.

“The damage to the rear of the vehicle, forced the trunk forward,” LMPD Traffic Unit Officer Dean Kisling said. “Actually, pushing the rear bumper and the trunk forward of the gas tank, the gas tank was ruptured. There is a hole in the gas tank, which led to our fire.”

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday, with closing arguments happening on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the...
Teen killed in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
Dozens of students and parents gathered in downtown Hazard Thursday evening in support of their...
Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

Latest News

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky takes down Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener
Phyllis Willoughby (right) and her grandson Skylar enjoy each other's company in their...
Concerned family seeks alternatives as Jessamine County Schools go mask-optional
Trenton Cutwright leads Bryan Station to a win over Dunbar on Friday.
Bryan Station wins 9th-straight, tops Dunbar, 21-16
Boyle Co. quarterback Jagger Gillis led his Rebels to a 34-7 on Friday over previously unbeaten...
Boyle bounces Douglass from unbeatens, 34-7
Researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring the effects of gun violence among teens...
Univ. of Kentucky conducting study on effects of gun violence