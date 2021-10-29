Advertisement

‘Hypothermia is a risk’: Cooler weather presents danger to unprepared hikers

The Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue Team is reminding hikers to stay prepared and stay safe this fall...
The Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue Team is reminding hikers to stay prepared and stay safe this fall when out on Kentucky's trails.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Fall rolls around, so do the brilliant colors of the changing leaves at the Red River Gorge and Daniel Boone National Park. Along with the gorgeous views come cooler temperatures that could be a threat in an emergency if a hiker is unprepared.

“With nighttime temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s, hypothermia is absolutely a risk,” said Wolfe County Search and Rescue’s Public Information Officer Drew Stevens.

Although not particularly frigid, the cool temperatures are an issue if caught out after dark without proper preparedness.

“The majority of the people we rescue don’t expect to be out after dark, they only expect to be out over a couple of hours,” said Stevens, “but when accidents happen or you accidentally get lost, then you can spend a little extra time that you weren’t planning on spending in the woods.”

Stevens said layering, even if out for a quick walk, could mean a world of difference in an emergency situation and to practice proper hiking preparation to remain safe on the gorge’s trails and on any trail.

