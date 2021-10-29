Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/31: 22nd Ky. Senate District candidates Dr. Donald Douglas & Helen Bulkulmez

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with 22nd Senate District candidates, Republican Dr. Donald Douglas and Democrat Helen Bulkulmez.

For some in our viewing area, there are special elections Tuesday to fill three open seats in the Kentucky legislature.

There are two state House races. In the 89th District, voters in Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties will choose between Republican Timmy Truett will try to hold the seat for his party and Mae Suramek, who will try to capture it for Democrats.

In the 51st Distict, which is Taylor and Adair counties, Republican Michael ‘Sarge’ Pollock faces Democrat Eddie Rogers.

Our focus in this episode of Kentucky Newsmakers will be on the 22nd Senate District where voters will choose a successor to longtime senator Tom Buford who died last summer.

The district includes a portion of Fayette County, all of Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer and Washington counties.

We’ll hear from Republican nominee Dr. Donald Douglas who is a former olympic athlete who calls himself a strong conservative.

His opponent, Democrat Helen Bulkulmez, is an attorney who says ‘enough is enough’ as she talks about her campaign and her story that brought her first to America from overseas and now to the election coming up Tuesday.

