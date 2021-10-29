Advertisement

Lexington health expert gives tips for safe trick-or-treating

“I think people are just excited to get out and see other people and enjoy the holiday like...
“I think people are just excited to get out and see other people and enjoy the holiday like they normally would,” Heet says. “That’s so important I think for our health as well.”(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween on Sunday, Kentuckians are getting their costumes ready.

Excitement is at a high ahead of the first “normal” Halloween in two years. But, is it safe to trick or treat this year given the pandemic? Yes, according to Baptist Health Lexington nursing director Whitney Heet.

“I think it’s just important to make sure that we do it safely,” Heet said.

Heet says keep distance from people you don’t know and don’t linger at doors.

If you want to wear a mask, she suggests decorating it as part of a costume. If your costume does have a mask, Heet says don’t wear another under it. She recommends knowing your risk when it comes to the virus, and if uncomfortable, making changes.

“I know last year we made little baggies and put them out on a table and we were still able to sit outside and see the kids and interact with them from a distance,” Heet said.

Some parents tell WKYT they’re ready to go, while others still express concern. Most say they’re anticipating a return to holiday traditions.

“I think people are just excited to get out and see other people and enjoy the holiday like they normally would,” Heet said. “That’s so important I think for our health as well.”

Just because we have COVID on our minds, Heet says don’t forget about other safety measures. She advises staying away from candles inside of pumpkins and sticking on the sidewalks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the...
Teen killed in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery
Dozens of students and parents gathered in downtown Hazard Thursday evening in support of their...
Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

Latest News

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart signs contract extension
UK HealthCare celebrated Halloween early with their NICU babies. Showing off their best...
UK HealthCare celebrates Halloween early with NICU babies
UK HealthCare celebrates Halloween early with NICU babies
So, what does that look like? It looks like Tesla police cruisers and eight charging stations...
Berea Police trying out electric cars as cruisers