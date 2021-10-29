Lexington health expert gives tips for safe trick-or-treating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween on Sunday, Kentuckians are getting their costumes ready.

Excitement is at a high ahead of the first “normal” Halloween in two years. But, is it safe to trick or treat this year given the pandemic? Yes, according to Baptist Health Lexington nursing director Whitney Heet.

“I think it’s just important to make sure that we do it safely,” Heet said.

Heet says keep distance from people you don’t know and don’t linger at doors.

If you want to wear a mask, she suggests decorating it as part of a costume. If your costume does have a mask, Heet says don’t wear another under it. She recommends knowing your risk when it comes to the virus, and if uncomfortable, making changes.

“I know last year we made little baggies and put them out on a table and we were still able to sit outside and see the kids and interact with them from a distance,” Heet said.

Some parents tell WKYT they’re ready to go, while others still express concern. Most say they’re anticipating a return to holiday traditions.

“I think people are just excited to get out and see other people and enjoy the holiday like they normally would,” Heet said. “That’s so important I think for our health as well.”

Just because we have COVID on our minds, Heet says don’t forget about other safety measures. She advises staying away from candles inside of pumpkins and sticking on the sidewalks.

