More Kentucky school districts choosing to end mask mandates

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky school districts are choosing to no longer require masks.

The number of systems dropping the local mandates is increasing as COVID-19 cases are falling.

Pulaski County dropped their mandate on Monday. The Friday before Halloween, many students at Pulaski Elementary wore costumes, most not including masks. Face coverings are not required for students and staff.

The costumes this Friday before Halloween at some Kentucky schools aren’t seeing a lot of masks…as more districts are making them optional. More on the trends at 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/bVSiNaR8RA — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 29, 2021

“I can say our numbers are as low as they’ve ever been. The lowest they have been this year,” Superintendent Patrick Richardson. “The incident rate for today is 16.5, on the state dashboard. So, next week, in Pulaski County schools, the masks will be optional.”

The trends in the schools reflect that of the community. Local health officials say cases are decreasing all over the Lake Cumberland Region. Some are still choosing to wear masks, though.

“We had some very outspoken folks on the side of not wearing masks. And we have had some very outspoken people as not liking we went mask optional on Monday,” said Richardson.

Richardson says he believes most are just happy to have their kids in school. Pulaski County has not had to shift to a virtual only format any this year.

“Our schools are a reflection of our society and I think we see that same similar scenario in our society today, that is what is reflective in our schools,” said Richardson.

The maskless trend is picking up steam. Somerset and Boyle County will be among those not requiring masks starting next Monday.

Pulaski County High School has had a testing clinic. Now, only about 15 to 20 a day are showing up to be tested, which is also down significantly in what they were seeing before.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.