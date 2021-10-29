Morgan Wallen adds 3rd show at Rupp Arena due to overwhelming demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Country star Morgan Wallen has added a third show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena due to overwhelming fan demand.

This is only the second time in Rupp Arena’s 45-year history an artist has headlined three back-to-back nights.

Garth Brooks is the only other performer to do so back in May 1998.

Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s performances on December 3rd, 4th and 5th at Rupp Arena are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Wallen also earned two nominations this week in American Music Awards country categories, but his recognition comes with an asterisk from MRC Live & Alternative, which produces the AMA Awards.

Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur at the beginning of the year, leading to other awards shows to disqualify him entirely or from certain categories. His 2021 album His “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent 10 consecutive weeks on the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, despite the controversy over his comments. He has since apologized and his music returned to country radio airplay after a temporary suspension.

MRC Live & Alternative noted in their press release that his nominations were based on Billboard charts, but that he would not be included in the awards show, because “his conduct does not align with our core values.

“We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows,” MRC Live & Alternative said in the statement.

