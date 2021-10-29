Advertisement

Morgan Wallen adds 3rd show at Rupp Arena due to overwhelming demand

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Country star Morgan Wallen has added a third show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena due to overwhelming fan demand.

This is only the second time in Rupp Arena’s 45-year history an artist has headlined three back-to-back nights.

Garth Brooks is the only other performer to do so back in May 1998.

Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s performances on December 3rd, 4th and 5th at Rupp Arena are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Wallen also earned two nominations this week in American Music Awards country categories, but his recognition comes with an asterisk from MRC Live & Alternative, which produces the AMA Awards.

Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur at the beginning of the year, leading to other awards shows to disqualify him entirely or from certain categories. His 2021 album His “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent 10 consecutive weeks on the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, despite the controversy over his comments. He has since apologized and his music returned to country radio airplay after a temporary suspension.

MRC Live & Alternative noted in their press release that his nominations were based on Billboard charts, but that he would not be included in the awards show, because “his conduct does not align with our core values.

“We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows,” MRC Live & Alternative said in the statement.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
Canada was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Jury acquits Antonio Canada in Lexington murder case
Dozens of students and parents gathered in downtown Hazard Thursday evening in support of their...
Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

Latest News

Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Suspect in Frankfort apartment fire that killed two people appears in court
Country star Morgan Wallen has added a third show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena due to overwhelming...
WATCH | Morgan Wallen adds 3rd show at Rupp Arena due to overwhelming demand
Weekend Trick or Treat Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Wet start to the weekend
An ordinance to dole out up to $5,000 per person in hero pay for city workers was passed by the...
Waste Management workers air grievances about pay at Urban County Council meeting