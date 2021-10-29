Advertisement

Police: One killed, one injured after crash, shooting near Lexington Cemetery

A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the intersection of Price Road and Fairdale Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a complex scene near the Lexington Cemetery.

Officers told WKYT that a vehicle flipped on Price Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

One person inside the car was found with a gunshot wound, police said and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told WKYT another person was found dead in the car, but investigators are unsure how they died.

A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the intersection of Price Road and Fairdale Drive.

Police expected Price Road to be blocked off for 2-3 hours.

Lexington firefighters were also at the scene.

Police are still investigating to piece together what happened.

