Suspect in Frankfort apartment fire that killed two people appears in court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County man accused of setting a deadly fire was in court Friday morning.

Ibrahim Muhammed appeared via zoom to be officially arraigned in Franklin County Circuit Court. He’s pleading not guilty to charges of arson, murder, wanton endangerment, and assault.

Police say that Muhammed is responsible for a fire on Leawood Drive back in September that killed 21-year-old Zephany Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker.

Several other residents were hurt and one was flown to the UofL burn unit.

At the time, we spoke with Muhammed on scene who seemed very emotional and talked about losing two of his friends in that fire.

ATF agents out of Louisville aided in the investigation and they say that their investigation showed that the fire was caused by an intentional criminal act.

Federal prosecutors presented the case before a state grand jury on October 19. A sealed indictment was then issued for Muhammed’s arrest.

In court Friday, Muhammed waived his right to a formal reading of the charges and entered that blanket not guilty plea on all counts. Bond was not addressed at this hearing. It’s still set at $1 million.

The judge did not set a date for the upcoming trial.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.