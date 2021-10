LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - UK HealthCare celebrated Halloween early with their NICU babies. Showing off their best costumes on Facebook.

The post reads: “They aren’t old enough to trick-or-treat yet, but our NICU babies already know how to get in the Halloween spirit!”

What a treat!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.