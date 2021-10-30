Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A great Halloween before big changes

A blast of cold air is set to move in to start November with multiple frost and freeze chances
A blast of cold air is set to move in to start November with multiple frost and freeze chances(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a damp and dreary start to the weekend, better weather is coming in for Halloween, but more significant changes are around the corner.

A few light and lingering showers will remain with us through this evening and into parts of tonight, but generally, drier conditions will be moving in. Temperatures will also stay on the cooler side as well without much change. We’ll stay in the 50s through much of this evening and tonight, with some 40s showing up during the overnight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-40s. A few isolated showers may be around for the early morning hours in eastern parts of the state. However, most rain chances will be leaving quickly with a dry and mostly cloudy day ahead. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the upper-50s, with a few 60s trying to get in there as well. Then as we head into the trick-or-treating hours, expect temperatures to fall through the 50s, with 40s showing up later in the night.

We’ll keep our mostly dry pattern continuing through Monday and most of Tuesday as a cold front moves through. This front will cool temperatures down even further by the middle and latter parts of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, but after that cold front, we’ll only see 40s as highs through the rest of the week, with some overnight lows getting down below freezing. Another big thing we’re tracking is a system that rolls through by Wednesday and lasts through the end of next week. This next system will bring mainly showers, but models are trying to throw in a bit of wintry weather in there too. There are still a lot of variables surrounding that chance, so it still is a big IF, but the chances are there.

