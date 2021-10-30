Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Tricks in the forecast today... for a treat tomorrow!

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Halloweekend everyone! It is going to be a spooky and rainy Saturday, but the forecast looks to give us some treats come Halloween.

Waking up temps will be in the low 50s and really won’t budge into the day. This slow-moving low that’s parked over us will finally make its departure later this afternoon, and finally, dry up on Sunday. Additionally, our spinning system will make a shift and bring winds out of the north. Rain of course is still likely but should clear out by the evening hours. Sunday looks to stay mostly dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. Temps make a run for 60, and things look perfect for Halloween.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, dry and temps near 60 before the next system rolls in. Tuesday is when we will see our next potent cold front. This gives us an increase in cloud cover and highs stay in the upper 40s. In the evening is when things shake up a bit. Models are wanting Wednesday through Friday to be wet. Furthermore, temps at night will be in the 30s. Most models are spitting a few flakes into the action-- BUT rainfall does seem to be the major player and a cold one of that nature. In the next couple of days, we will really have to pay attention to the temperatures and timing of the system.

I hope you all have a great and ~spooky~ weekend:)

