AppHarvest brings mobile greenhouse tour to downtown Lexington

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest is hitting the road, Saturday morning stopping in Lexington.

The company hopes to combine technology, natural resources, and farming skills to grow more using less.

“Our 60-acre farm is based in Morehead and we really wanted to bring all that excitement that’s going on in that facility to people throughout the region,” AppHarvest product marketing manager Natalie Marinello said.

Marinello said the goal for this mobile greenhouse tour is introducing people to the company.

“We have a vision of creating an American-owned resilient food system by building some of the largest greenhouses in the world in the Appalachian region,” Marinello says.

Saturday morning, their produce arrived at City Center.

Marinello said they want to educate people on the benefits of indoor farming. She said they include sustainability, 90% less water used, and a way to create hundreds of jobs in the Appalachian region.

The farm’s Morehead location, according to Marinello, brings access.

“We can reach 70% of the US population within a day’s drive,” Marinello says.

The event shows it’s possible to bring the farm to the city.

“It’s controlled environment agriculture we’re growing it indoors,” Marinello said. “We’re able to bring fresh produce year-round.”

The mobile greenhouse tour isn’t just happening in Lexington. They’ll be brought to Louisville, with other stops in the coming weeks.

