Blair Green suffers leg injury, expected to miss season

Green suffered the injury during Kentucky’s closed scrimmage vs. EKU on Saturday.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior guard Blair Green suffered a significant lower leg injury Saturday and is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Green suffered the injury during Kentucky’s closed scrimmage vs. EKU on Saturday. The full details of her injury will be released shortly.

“This has been an emotional day for our program,” said Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy. “Blair, her teammates and everyone in this program are hurting as we wrap our minds around potentially losing her for the season before it begins. Blair Green exemplifies what being a Kentucky women’s basketball player is all about. Although it appears we have lost her on the court, her leadership off the court will still have an impact on our team this season. We will be here to support her through this and make sure she comes out better on the other side. I ask that Big Blue Nation fills her and her family with love and support right now.”

Kentucky plays Lee University on November 4 in their lone exhibition of the season.

