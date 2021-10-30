Boyle bounces Douglass from unbeatens, 34-7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Behind the running and passing of quarterback Jagger Gillis, Boyle Co. handed Frederick Douglass its first loss of the season on Friday, 34-7.

Gillis scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter to stake the Rebels to a 7-0.

The super senior hooked up on a pair of first half touchdown with Cole Lanter and the Rebels (9-1) held a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Douglass scored its only touchdown of the night with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Samuel Cornett hit Cameron Dunn with a strike to make it 34-7. That would be the final score.

Boyle Co. entered the game with an RPI of .72180, tops in 4A.

The Rebels host Anderson (2-8) next Friday.

Douglass (9-1) closes out the regular season with Montgomery Co.

