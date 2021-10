LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station’s Trenton Cutwright threw for a pair of scores to lead the Defenders to a 21-6 win over Dunbar.

Cutwright completed 10-of-19 passes for 171 yards.

Station (9-1) hosts George Rogers Clark in the regular season finale next week.

Dunbar closes out its regular season 5-5.

