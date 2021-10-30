Concerned family seeks alternatives as Jessamine County Schools go mask-optional

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Schools are among several Kentucky school districts making masks optional starting next week. Superintendent of Schools Matt Moore made the decision with the full support of the county’s Board of Education.

But some parents are worried that choice could endanger their families.

“My husband has had two surgeries this month,” said Phyllis Willoughby, who lives in Nicholasville. “He does have major heart trouble. He has COPD and I have COPD, and we’re taking every precaution to keep [COVID] away from our home.”

Willoughby is the legal guardian of her grandson Skylar, a seventh grader at West Jessamine Middle School. She was taken off-guard by the decision to go mask-optional.

“You all have this meeting of the board and you didn’t include the parents and the grandparents,” Willoughby said. “We’ve done our part and I said that’s not fair to us.”

Moore pointed out that the numbers are trending in the right direction, with Jessamine County down into the orange zone for incidence rate as of today.

But Willoughby says that just because the numbers are down, that does not mean the district should take its foot off the gas when it comes to preventing the virus’s spread.

“I don’t want him to miss school,” said Willoughby. “But I’m not comfortable sending him either.”

Starting next week, the school is taking applications for virtual learning next semester. Moore says the school presented the virtual option at the beginning of the year, so that faculty and staff had time to prepare for their classes.

Phyllis said she was encouraged by the school to let her grandson go in-person to start the academic year because he struggled with virtual learning.

But given the change in circumstances, she thinks it’s no longer worth the risk.

“It shouldn’t be a problem of me calling and going out there, signing a paper and saying he’s going back on virtual,” Willoughby said. “They do everything on the laptop anyway.”

Now, Willoughby is stuck without an alternative option for Skylar until January.

“Well by that time, I could be dead,” said Willoughby.

She says she would face the consequences of truancy if she keeps Skylar out.

“I’m not a criminal and I don’t want to be treated like one,” Willoughby said. “I just want my child and my home to be safe. That’s the bottom line.”

