Dunbar wins boys’ state soccer title

Championship is 5th in school history
Dunbar defeated Covington Catholic on Saturday to win the boys' state soccer title.
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar overcame a man-advantage to Covington Catholic and took the boys’ state soccer championship, 2-1.

Dunbar’s Joany Chavez picked up his second yellow card 20:55 into the first half, resulting in his disqualification. Despite the disadvantage, Dunbar still outshot CovCath in the first, 13-1.

Issac Cano, the Most Valuable Player in the finals, gave Dunbar the 1-0 lead 42:11 in. For Cano, it was his 5th goal in the last two games.

Colton Pieper tied the score on an unassisted goal at 48:22.

But Cano centered the assist to Rodrigo Romero for the game-winner with less than seven minutes remaining, giving Dunbar it’s fifth boys’ title.

“We were playing really connected until we lost that one guy,” Cano said. “We went down a man and had to figure out how to do it. We just kept fighting and our mentality was what got us through.”

“It’s just a testament to how we held up this year through the season,” coach James Wray said. “They know they can count on each other.”

Joining Dunbar’s Cano on the all-tournament team is Romero and Kasen Johnson.

