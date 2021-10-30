Eastern Kentucky church hosts giveaway in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The food pantry with Community Christian Church in Beattyville held a food box giveaway Saturday.

Event coordinators said the service began after the historic flooding in the county.

“In June, we were able to make boxes and start passing them out,” Event Coordinator, Darlene Jewell said. “We saw the need because we started with 50 families coming the first time, they really needed the help. We just kept it going.”

One church member, Brenda Rice, said she is always happy to lend a helping hand.

“I’ve been coming here for about 10 years or so and when we started this after the flood, I just really liked doing it,” she said. “I kept doing it and I like helping people.”

Jewell said they host the giveaways monthly and are always looking for donations or volunteers.

“We’ve had some churches around our community that’s donated and we’re always accepting donations,” she said. “This week the school said they were going to do a food drive for Thanksgiving and wanted to know if we would take the food. We’re always willing to take the food.”

Rice added without that, the giveaways would not be possible.

“To keep it running we need help,” she said. “It’s hard for just one or two people to do it and we have a lot of people coming in. We need help packing up the boxes and carrying out the boxes.”

Jewell said they hope to someday expand after seeing need in surrounding counties.

“They ask can we come down, sure,” she said. “If there’s a need, we want to fulfill that need and help people.”

The church is currently hosting a pasta themed fundraiser to help prepare for next month’s giveaway.

“You order the pasta, it’s delivered directly to you. It’s fun pasta and there’s all kinds of different pastas,” Jewell said. “There’s a UK pasta, there’s dinosaur pastas, there’s different holiday pastas. There’s all kinds of stuff and it’s a really neat different kind of idea.”

This month’s event served a total of 79 families.

