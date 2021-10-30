EKU wins 5th-straight, hammers Lamar, 42-10

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Parker McKinney threw for three scores and Da’Joun Hewitt ran for two touchdowns as Eastern Kentucky blasted Lamar on Saturday, 42-10.

The win is the fifth-straight for the Colonels.

McKinney finished 15-of-20 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his TD passes went to Dakota Allen, who finished with 76 yards receiving. McKinney also ran five times for 57 yards.

Hewitt carried 20 times for 101 yards.

EKU (6-2, 3-0) remains atop the ASUN standings.

