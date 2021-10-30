Advertisement

EKU wins 5th-straight, hammers Lamar, 42-10

Parker McKinney throws for 3 TDs
EKU's defense huddles during the team's 42-10 win over Lamar on Saturday.
EKU's defense huddles during the team's 42-10 win over Lamar on Saturday.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Parker McKinney threw for three scores and Da’Joun Hewitt ran for two touchdowns as Eastern Kentucky blasted Lamar on Saturday, 42-10.

The win is the fifth-straight for the Colonels.

McKinney finished 15-of-20 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his TD passes went to Dakota Allen, who finished with 76 yards receiving. McKinney also ran five times for 57 yards.

Hewitt carried 20 times for 101 yards.

EKU (6-2, 3-0) remains atop the ASUN standings.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the...
Teen killed in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Morgan Wallen has added a third show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena due to overwhelming fan demand....
Morgan Wallen adds 3rd show at Rupp Arena due to overwhelming demand
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop

Latest News

No. 21 Georgetown pounds Campbellsville 42-3
Georgetown College defeated Miami-Middletown on Saturday at Davis-Reid Gym.
Georgetown runs past Miami-Middletown, 113-68
Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Blair Green suffers leg injury, expected to miss season
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky takes down Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener