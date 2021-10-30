Final day of the Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival wraps up in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The second and final day of the Moonshine, Music, and Artisan Makers Festival kicked off in Pikeville on Saturday. After year-long hiatus for most of the craftsmen, musicians and other vendors, many festival-goers and vendors were excited to be back on the city’s downtown streets.

“Now that we’re getting back to this little bit of normalcy,” said local artisan and owner of Moonstone Boutique, Hannah Harris. “It’s like we’re coming back better.”

The festival gave the moonshiners, performers, and crafters a place to show their stuff and a way to publicly express themselves and spend time with others.

“When we get these opportunities to showcase our crafts or artisan things, we got to take advantage of them,” said local artist Heather Workman. “We gotta get down here and network with people.”

This festival, affectionately called the “Three M” festival by some city officials, was one of the cities largest events since 2019′s Hillbilly Days, and many would like to see it become a yearly event.

“It feels so good to just say like, we have a festival in downtown Pikeville, it’s this weekend, it’s just like something small, it’s around Halloween,” said Harris. “I’d love to keep this tradition going.”

Many city officials are already looking forward to the future of the festival and speculating about next year’s outcome.

“I like to try to keep them going. I really think this festival has good potential,” said Pikeville Events Director Andy Linton. “Just by talking to a lot of these vendors, I know that we’ll have them back and probably more next year.”

City officials, as well as many vendors, said the festival was a great success and they are looking forward to next year’s event. Officials also said, despite the rain, the festival had seen a good turnout for both days of the event.

