Georgetown runs past Miami-Middletown, 113-68
Derrin Boyd scores game-high 32 points
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Derrin Boyd scored a game-high 32 points on Saturday to lead Georgetown College to a 113-68 win over Miami-Middleton.
Jayrese Williams pitched in 13 for the winners. Drew LaMont scored 15 off the bench as the Tigers (2-0) cruised to the win.
Georgetown outrebounded the undermanned ThunderHawks, 52-34.
Georgetown hosts Midway on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
