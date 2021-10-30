Georgetown runs past Miami-Middletown, 113-68

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Derrin Boyd scored a game-high 32 points on Saturday to lead Georgetown College to a 113-68 win over Miami-Middleton.

Jayrese Williams pitched in 13 for the winners. Drew LaMont scored 15 off the bench as the Tigers (2-0) cruised to the win.

Georgetown outrebounded the undermanned ThunderHawks, 52-34.

Georgetown hosts Midway on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.