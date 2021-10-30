Advertisement

Great Crossing storms back in second half to defeat Collins 26-21

The difference was a 19-point third quarter for Great Crossing(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Collins Titans controlled the first half ,jumping out to a 14-0 lead over Great Crossing, but the Warhawks used the second half to seal the 26-21 win. The difference was a 19-point third quarter for Great Crossing.

With the win, Great Crossing finishes the regular season 8-2 overall. The Warhawks will open the postseason against county rival Scott County next week.

