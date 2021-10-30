Advertisement

Kentucky takes down Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener

Keion Brooks Jr. and TyTy Washington scored 18 points each.
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keion Brooks Jr. and TyTy Washington scored 18 points each and No. 10 Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 95-72 Friday night at Rupp Arena.

Sahvir Wheeler added 10 points and six assists and Davion Mintz scored 12 points with six assists. Oscar Tshiebwe was the fifth Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

The Wildcats finished with 20 assists on 38 made baskets and only turned it over nine times.

Kentucky hosts Miles College in its final exhibition game November 5.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
‘This isn’t acceptable’: Beshear addresses controversy gaining national attention at Ky. high school
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
A coroner’s van was also at the scene Thursday night on the backside of the cemetery near the...
Teen killed in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
Dozens of students and parents gathered in downtown Hazard Thursday evening in support of their...
Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

Latest News

Trenton Cutwright leads Bryan Station to a win over Dunbar on Friday.
Bryan Station wins 9th-straight, tops Dunbar, 21-16
Boyle Co. quarterback Jagger Gillis led his Rebels to a 34-7 on Friday over previously unbeaten...
Boyle bounces Douglass from unbeatens, 34-7
The win marked the Yellow Jackets 10th of the season giving the program its first undefeated...
Woodford County completes undefeated season with 50-13 win
The difference was a 19-point third quarter for Great Crossing
Great Crossing storms back in second half to defeat Collins 26-21