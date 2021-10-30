Advertisement

No. 21 Georgetown pounds Campbellsville 42-3

Georgetown (6-2, 3-2) hosts the University of the Cumberlands on November 6 at 1:30.
(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 21 Georgetown pounded Campbellsville 42-3 Saturday afternoon in its regular season home finale.

Darius Barbour, Jalen Lumpkins, Brandon Burgess and Xavier Abernathy all found the endzone on the ground for the Tigers.

