Univ. of Kentucky conducting study on effects of gun violence

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are exploring the effects of gun violence among teens and young adults, and are asking them, and parents to participate in the study.

“We are asking all kinds of questions about their experiences,” said Dr. TK Logan with UK’s Department of Behavioral Science. “Where they think youth are getting guns, if they’re getting them. Where they’re getting information right now about guns. What’s influencing them. Also, who would they want to hear from if they were going to learn about gun safety.”

Dr. Logan is looking to talk to 18 to 25 year olds, and parents of 13 to 25 year olds. They will be one-hour phone interviews.

“It’s just a really exploratory study. Because gun violence research, or gun risk research, is really behind. We have not funded it as a nation for many years and so we’re just trying to catch up.”

Dr. Logan says she’s looking for participants beyond the Lexington area, as well as a diverse group of people.

“To me, the first important step when you start something new is to listen. Listen and observe. The other thing I’ve noticed as we’ve started this study, is the number of grass roots, amazing organizations that are out there on the local level working on this issue.”

The study is expected to take about 18 months. Dr. Logan says the findings will be shared with schools and communities so they can decide how to implement programs to curb violence.

“One is to better understand what interventions may be helpful in reducing these gun risks,” said Dr. Logan. “Two is to help people understand that gun risks effect the whole community. It’s not an individual thing, it’s not a neighborhood thing, it’s not a race ethnicity thing. It is effecting all of us.”

To learn more, or to participate in the study, click here.

