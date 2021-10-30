Woodford County completes undefeated season with 50-13 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County made it look easy in a 50-13 win over Simon Kenton on Friday. The win marked the Yellow Jackets 10th of the season giving the program its first undefeated regular season since 1980.

Woodford County will begin the Class 5A postseason with a home game against Madison Southern next week.

