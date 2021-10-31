Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes ahead in the forecast

A blast of cold air is set to move in to start November with multiple frost and freeze chances
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have a great end to the weekend, changes are ahead this week, with a blast of cold air settling in to begin November.

Keep jackets and coats handy for this evening’s trick-or-treating because temperatures will be cooling down through the lower 50s this evening and eventually end up into the 40s later tonight. The good news is that we’ll keep dry weather around with partly cloudy skies, and winds will also stay light to moderate through tonight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be chilly, beginning in the upper-30s and lower-40s. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, but more clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening ahead of a weaker front that moves in overnight. Before that front, dry conditions will persist, with temperatures staying below average in the mid to lower-50s in the afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible once the cold front sweep through early Tuesday, but most areas will stay dry. Behind the front, temperatures will take a tumble and remain well below average for the first week of November. Highs through next weekend will remain in the mid to lower-40s, with overnight lows down near or below freezing. We’re also keeping a close eye on another system for the latter half of the week. Models are still not handling the system well, so there are a lot of questions surrounding it. Still, we’ll likely see some scattered rain chances out of it, with the possibility of some wintry weather trying to mix in during the overnight and mornings. Either way, even if wintry weather comes with it, no problems will arise from it.

