Ally Blake’s Forecast | Treats in store for your Halloween forecast

Sunday’s Forecast
Halloween Forecast 2021
Halloween Forecast 2021(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is Halloween and the forecast today looks to be a real treat after all of the rain we’ve seen the past couple of days!

As we get into Sunday morning, temperatures will begin close to about 50 degrees. A few isolated showers may be around for the early morning hours in eastern parts of the state. However, most rain chances will be leaving quickly with a dry and mostly cloudy day ahead. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the upper-50s, with a few 60s trying to get in there as well. Then as we head into the trick-or-treating hours, expect temperatures to fall through the 50s, with 40s showing up later in the night.

We’ll keep our mostly dry pattern continuing through Monday and most of Tuesday as a cold front moves through. This front will cool temperatures down even further by the middle and latter parts of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, but after that cold front, we’ll only see 40s as highs through the rest of the week, with some overnight lows getting down below freezing. Another big thing we’re tracking is a system that rolls through by Wednesday and lasts through the end of next week. This next system will bring mainly showers, but models are trying to throw in a bit of wintry weather in there too. There are still a lot of variables surrounding that chance, so it still is a big IF, but the chances are there.

I hope you all have a great Halloween and an even better start to November:)

