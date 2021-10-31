Davidson tops Morehead State 29-22 in PFL showdown

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Coy Williams rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Sparks ran for 122 yards and two scores-including a 61-yarder-as Davidson took over sole possession of first place in the Pioneer Football League with a 29-22 victory over Morehead State.

The Eagles used Andrew Foster’s 20-yard field goal in the first quarter and his 49-yarder with 10:46 left in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Davidson didn’t get on the scoreboard until Williams’ 61-yard run with 3:39 left in the first half.

After the Wildcats defense forced a three-and-out, Louis Colosimo directed a 10-play, 64-yard drive that culminated with his 8-yard TD toss to Lucas Raber with 15 seconds left in the half.

Morehead State (5-3, 4-1) visits San Diego on November 6.

