Family of Lexington teen killed in shooting and crash speak out, seek justice for son

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, the family of a Dunbar High School student killed in Lexington spoke out, looking for answers in their loved one’s killing.

Police said 17-year-old Sergio Vilarados was found shot to death inside a car that had flipped a little before 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police also said a 19-year-old woman was inside the car. She was shot, as well. Family of Villarados tell us she was his girlfriend and she’s at home recovering now.

Villarados’s family said he was a good big brother, someone who let his younger siblings blow out his birthday candles. Always the first, and last on the dance floor. And said Villarados had a passion for soccer.

“Sergio loved gathering all of the kids from the trailer park and going to play soccer behind the field,” said his Ariana Villaraus, who translated for his mother Alvis Villarau Rodriquez.

They said he loved a night in around the dinner table with family.

“He loved when his mother cooked for him. He was so happy when she cooked.”

On Thursday, October 28, Sergio was found dead inside a flipped car on Price Road. He died from a gunshot wound. His mother and cousin reflect on Sergio’s life and the vigil they held Friday evening.

“She felt sadness and happiness to know that all his friends gathered there because they know Sergio was always there for them.”

Villarau Rodriquez said Villarados had been bullied before. But it’s been days without answers.

“She hasn’t received any news.”

The family is desperate to learn who killed Sergio, and why.

“She wants the people to come forward if anyone knows information. She wants them to come forward and make justice for Sergio. They didn’t kill an animal. They killed a human.”

A son, brother, and friend whose birthdays, dances and soccer tournaments are now forever memorialized in home videos. And a family who refuse to let him be forgotten.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Because of his love of trucks, friends of Sergio’s are holding a truck meet and memorial Monday at 8 p.m. This will be held at El Rodeo.

Family said on Tuesday at 9 a.m. they will have a march in front of the courthouse downtown to raise awareness for Sergio’s killing and the investigation.

