Kentucky drops six spots to No. 18 in AP Top 25

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week.
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a 74-yard punt for a touchdown against...
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a 74-yard punt for a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Michigan State has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4. The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan.

The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015. In the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State slipped to No. 6 and Oregon was seventh. No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

Following Saturday’s 31-17 loss at Mississippi State, Kentucky drops six spots to No. 18. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) host Tennessee on November 6 at 7:00.

