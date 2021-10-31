Advertisement

Lexington haunted house tradition continues in remembrance of Ty Abner

Tiggles the Clown (right) and another member of Ty Abner's haunted house pose for a picture on...
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington haunted house tradition is being carried on this weekend in remembrance of 31-year-old Ty Abner.

Ty’s husband, neighbors and the greater community have come together to put Ty’s love for life on display.

Ty’s neighbor, James Coots, says this night would have been a dream come true for him.

“It was his passion, it was something he loved to do,” said Coots. “He really enjoyed the camaraderie of having people here and he enjoyed raising money for the Humane Society.”

Dozens of people showed up Saturday to remember Ty and to enjoy the creepy course he worked for weeks on.

“Ty enjoyed having other people around and he enjoyed the fantasy of it all,” Coots said.

Equal to the chilling scares within the house tonight were the warm embraces shared by loved ones outside.

“It helps us all to kind of cope and to know that he was a part of all of us, and he’ll still live on through everything he’s worked for and tried to do,” said Coots.

On top of getting a little spooked, Coots hopes attendees this weekend leave with a greater understanding of who Ty was.

“I hope everyone can leave here tonight with that amazement that he had for life, with that love of life that he had, with a childlike wonder that he looked at everything with, with those child’s eyes,” Coots said.

The haunted house will be open again Sunday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 740 Nickwood Trail.

Even if you don’t dare to enter the haunted house, you can stop by and make a donation to the Lexington Humane Society.

