Advertisement

Loved ones to be remembered at UK’s Día de los Muertos observation

Monday, Día de los Muertos begins. It’s a holiday with origins in Mexico and a time to honor...
Monday, Día de los Muertos begins. It’s a holiday with origins in Mexico and a time to honor family members and friends no longer with us.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday, Día de los Muertos begins.

It’s a holiday with origins in Mexico and a time to honor family members and friends no longer with us. It’s something recently felt deeply.

“We’ve had a heavy last sort of 18 months in the globe right, so we’re very much going to be celebrating their lives and the lives lost of many folks that we very much hold dear,” says UK Latino student community specialist Ruth Gonzalez Jimenez.

Gonzalez Jimenez said this year, the community is invited to get involved. They’re making an altar with pictures and memorabilia of people held dear.

“This is a program that’s meant to be healing, that’s meant to be celebratory,” Gonzalez Jimenez said. “Yes, we’ve done and seen a lot of hurt throughout COVID-19 and throughout so much of these last 18 months, but this is a time we really hope our community can slow down.”

It’s not just COVID victims remembered, but people lost around the world after political instability or natural disasters. People also from UK’s campus.

In 2020, the event was brief due to the pandemic. Now, attendees will share a meal, watch a movie, and hold a vigil.

“We also hope to encourage others to branch outside of their own cultures,” said CJ Capalar with Sigma Lambda Gamma.

Despite our recent loss, Capalar says the meaning of the holiday isn’t about sorrow. It’s about appreciation.

“This community is all about coming together not only remembering the loved ones that we’ve lost but also living in that moment and celebrating life with those that we still have around us,” Capalar says.

If you can’t make the event, you can still bring a picture or item to add to the alter. It will be displayed in UK’s student center throughout November.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Sergio Villarados and his family.
Family of Lexington teen killed in shooting and crash speak out, seek justice for son
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case
Phyllis Willoughby (right) and her grandson Skylar enjoy each other's company in their...
Concerned family seeks alternatives as Jessamine County Schools go mask-optional
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky takes down Kentucky Wesleyan in exhibition opener

Latest News

Caring Costumes, a Lexington organization dedicated to donating Halloween costumes to those in...
‘Who would take costumes?’ Halloween ensembles stolen from Lexington organization
Halloween Forecast 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Treats in store for your Halloween forecast
Tiggles the Clown (right) and another member of Ty Abner's haunted house pose for a picture on...
Lexington haunted house tradition continues in remembrance of Ty Abner
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against...
Mississippi State hands No. 12 Kentucky second straight loss