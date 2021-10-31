Mississippi State hands No. 12 Kentucky second straight loss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WKYT) - After trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, Mississippi State rattled off 31 unanswered points and beat No. 12 Kentucky 31-17 Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium.

Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers finished 36/39 for 344 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs have now won ten of the last thirteen games against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) return to Lexington to host Tennessee on November 6.

Josh Ali returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Matt Ruffolo drilled a 41-yard field goal to open up a 10-0 lead for Kentucky.

Mississippi State ended the first half with two rushing touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw three interceptions, Chris Rodriguez fumbled again and the Bulldogs capitalized to open up a 31-10 lead late in the third quarter. Levis hit DeMarcus Harris for a 17-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 31-17 in the fourth.

