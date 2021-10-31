Advertisement

White steps in, leads Jets to wild 34-31 win over Bengals

Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start.
New York Jets quarterback Mike White during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
New York Jets quarterback Mike White during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

White started in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson. He went 37 of 45 to set an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start.

He joined Cam Newton as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

