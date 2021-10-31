White steps in, leads Jets to wild 34-31 win over Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

White started in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson. He went 37 of 45 to set an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start.

He joined Cam Newton as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

