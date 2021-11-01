Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Coldest air of the season settles in this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have started the workweek on a cool but nice note, even colder air is set to move in with several nights getting below freezing.

Clouds will increase across our region this evening and tonight ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight. Temperatures will also be on the chilly side this evening and tonight as we fall through the 50s and 40s. Winds will also stay on the breezy side at times as the cold front moves through overnight.

By early Tuesday, a few scattered showers will move across our region as the cold front moves through. Fortunately, these showers will move out later in the morning, leading to drier conditions in the afternoon and evening, but it will feel very chilly. After temperatures begin the day in the lower-40s and upper-30s, afternoon highs will only reach into the mid to upper-40s with breezy winds lasting as well.

We’ll keep well below average temperatures going through the rest of the workweek, with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows staying below freezing for several nights. By late Wednesday and into Thursday, our next system will approach with isolated to scattered rain chances, but the good news is most rain is now looking to stay mostly to our south. The bad news, for any snow lovers, we may not see flakes fly quite yet, but this month is typically our average for the first snowfall of the season, so there is still hope.

