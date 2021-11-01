Beautiful fall evening draws a crowd for trick-or-treating in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of neighbors in the Glen Eagle subdivision were drawing a crowd of their own Halloween night.

There was no shortage of frights, candy and fun Sunday night.

“Well last year we couldn’t go to school in October, so we didn’t do this in October because if I can’t have them in school, I wasn’t going to do trick-or-treat. But all of the other years, we all in our cul-de-sac, we get together and have out trick-or-treat here,” said host Sonya Swartz.

Sonya Swartz is a middle school teacher in Lexington. Since their spooky plans were cancelled in 2020, she and her cul-de-sac crew have been planning for this night all year long.

“But then at about four o’clock we start throwing things together. We set up the table, fix chili and pimento cheese. We just have a ball watching the kids come and get candy.”

Swartz and her group have become a staple in the neighborhood.

“One dad one year came and said ‘oh finally we found you’ because his kids had dubbed us the Halloween Smorgasburg. "

But of course, you can’t have your treats.

“People would come and go to each bowl trying to decide which bowl they wanted something out of. And we said no you get something out of each bowl.”

Without a few tricks.

“This little fella scares the bejesus out of some of them,” Swartz displaying one of her interactive decorations.

From the scary, to the adorable, Swartz really summed up the fun.

“Tonight’s perfect.”

