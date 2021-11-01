Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chilly November days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The beginning of November will include more of a December feel.

Monday & Tuesday will be some of the warmest of the week and that isn’t saying much. Highs will reach the low to upper 50s. These will be the best days of the week. Some changes will blow in behind the next cold front. Showers will develop on Tuesday as this front sweeps through the region.

The air behind that cold front will be cold enough to raise some concern for a good hard FREEZE. Put that cold air with moisture and we have ourselves a chance of some snowflakes flying in our region. I am not saying it is a big deal, but I am saying some wet snowflakes could fly this week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.