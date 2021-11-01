Advertisement

Kentucky's November 13 road game at Vanderbilt set for 7:00

Kentucky has won five straight games against Vanderbilt.
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 13 road game at Vanderbilt has been set for 7:00 on ESPN2.

Following night games at Mississippi State and home vs. Tennessee, this will be the Wildcats’ third straight night game.

Kentucky has won five straight games against Vanderbilt, including last year’s 38-35 win in Lexington.

