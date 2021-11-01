Kentucky’s November 13 road game at Vanderbilt set for 7:00
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 13 road game at Vanderbilt has been set for 7:00 on ESPN2.
Following night games at Mississippi State and home vs. Tennessee, this will be the Wildcats’ third straight night game.
Kentucky has won five straight games against Vanderbilt, including last year’s 38-35 win in Lexington.
