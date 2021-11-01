Kentucky’s November 13 road game at Vanderbilt set for 7:00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 13 road game at Vanderbilt has been set for 7:00 on ESPN2.

Following night games at Mississippi State and home vs. Tennessee, this will be the Wildcats’ third straight night game.

Kentucky has won five straight games against Vanderbilt, including last year’s 38-35 win in Lexington.

📺 times & networks for #SECFB games on Nov. 13 » https://t.co/p4NWvgaCjw



Who will you be watching? 🗣⤵ pic.twitter.com/MHi9la47Iv — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.