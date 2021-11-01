Advertisement

Lexington doctor weighs in on findings of latest CDC study

A finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than those who got Pfizer-BioNTech.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new study by the CDC has found that unvaccinated people with a previous infection were more than five times more likely to be re-infected with COVID than those who are vaccinated.

Its findings were expected by Lexington emergency physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

“We’re not surprised because we’ve been talking about the fact that vaccine immunity was going to be better than natural immunity since when the vaccine came out,” said Stanton.

The CDC’s latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report focuses on “early protection from infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity”, according to its authors. The study had a large sample size, comprising hospitalized people from nine states.

“Why roll the dice with what nature’s going to throw at you, with the risk of long COVID, complications and death...when we have the vaccine that has some risk, but very small and minuscule in comparison to the virus itself,” Stanton said.

Stanton added that you shouldn’t put too much value into natural immunity.

“It’s got good short-term protection, especially for staying within the same variant. But we don’t know exactly how long it’s going to last,” said Stanton. “Each person’s response is different, people with mild or no symptoms may have little to no immune response.”

The study found that protection from the vaccine trended higher for those ages 65 and older.

Another finding was that the benefits of vaccination appear greater among those who got Moderna than those who got Pfizer-BioNTech.

“I wouldn’t hold off on it,” Stanton said. “If you have a choice, you can make a choice - if there’s multiple options available to you. But if not, get the one available to you...don’t let perfect get in the way of good.”

Ultimately, Dr. Stanton says the study drives home the message coming from those in healthcare.

“Get the vaccine, protect yourself but more importantly protect those that are around you, especially those that are higher risk,” said Stanton. “That’s all that we’re asking.”

